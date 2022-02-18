news, local-news,

Disability service providers from across the central west gathered in Dubbo on Wednesday with the goal of increasing the public's knowledge. The Central West Disability Expo was organised by SpiritAbility. The organisation says its purpose is to "encourage individuals to be the best version of themselves personally and professionally". And to "take the 'dis' out of disability". The Dubbo expo at the RSL Memorial Club on Wednesday was the third expo the organisation has held. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "The expo's purpose was to give people living with a disability back their choice and control, expand their networks and make lasting relationships," SpiritAbility managing director Pamela Johnson said. Helping people with disabilities, and their carers, know what services are available is personal for Ms Johnson. Her mother lives with a disability. "Seeing the challenges she has faced trying to navigate the NDIS (National Disability Insurance Scheme), not knowing what services were available to her, I saw first hand how overwhelming it can be. I wanted to break down as many barriers as possible," Ms Johnson said. "After communicating with many people from the community, it was clear to see there was a lack of choice they were given as to who provided the services they received." Ms Johnson said SpiritAbility didn't want to only be a service provider. "I want us to be known as a resource for information, connection," the managing director said. "We have made the decision early on to remove all costs involved to providers who want to exhibit on the day, allowing the smaller independent providers a platform to share their story, show what services they can offer." Ms Johnson said she hoped the people who attended the disability expo left with knowledge. "We all know that knowledge is power. If people can leave knowing that they have options out there, our job is done," she said. More information about SpiritAbility is available at spiritability.com.au.

