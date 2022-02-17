news, local-news,

The Western NSW Primary Health Network (WNSW PHN) is pushing for residents in the region to get their COVID-19 vaccinations, and appointments are widely available. According to WNSW PHN the vaccination services are experiencing a greater supply than demand, with appointments going unbooked as the majority of the population head for their third dose of a vaccine. This has caused the WNSW PHN to call for people who can receive their booster shot, or those who are still yet to be vaccinated, to make an appointment as soon they can. Parents should also consider vaccinating their children. WNSW PHN chief executive officer Andrew Coe believes any complacency with COVID puts others in the region at risks of testing positive for the virus. READ ALSO: "People across the region have done such an amazing job of protecting themselves, their families and the wider community by adhering to the numerous evolving public safety regulations and recommendations during the past two years, but it's vitally important that we continue this effort," he said. "Our children are now experiencing another new way of being COVID-safe as they've commenced the new school year, and we urge parents and guardians to make COVID vaccination part of that plan as soon as they can." People aged over 16 years old are eligible for their booster vaccination if they have received their second COVID-19 vaccine at least three months earlier. WNSW PHN is recommending people who are severely immunocompromised due to certain treatments or conditions have a third dose two to six months after the second dose to achieve a high dose level of protection against COVID-19. Booster doses are currently not recommended for people under the age of 16 and there is currently no COVID-19 vaccines for use as a booster in the age group. COVID-19 vaccination bookings can be made online at any available location, including General Practices, Aboriginal Medical Services and community pharmacies. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/bab91c2a-034f-43c1-8454-f03b3ee984d7.jpg/r0_925_2643_2418_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg