Country meets soul in Troy, Ian duo; Together Alone rocking Dubbo

news, local-news,

Troy Cassar-Daley "can't wait to get out there on the stage again" post-COVID, and Dubbo will be a highly-anticipated stop on his calendar. "Tex Dubbo is my nickname," Mr Cassar-Daley laughed. "It's an old Paul Hogan character from years ago and the nickname has stuck since I lived in Tamworth back in 1992." Mr Cassar-Daley hasn't been to Dubbo since 2019 and is "biting at the bit to get out and play some music" - this time with partner in crime and Aussie music legend, Ian Moss. The duo are touring their Together Alone show from March to October - playing over 30 gigs across mainland and regional Australia - and Dubbo is one of the first cabs off the rank. When asked how regional audiences like those in Dubbo differ from their city counterparts, Mr Cassar-Daley said: "There's an appreciation; they're not as spoiled as city crowds. I've always been pleasantly surprised by the amazing support we get in Dubbo - we book a show and it's sold out well in advance of the city shows. It's really nice to feel that love." The tour was initially tipped to go ahead in 2021 but, like all good things, was thwarted by the pandemic. Mr Cassar-Daley recorded an ARIA Award-winning album during the lows of COVID-19, which he said was "the best therapy you could ask for". "I had gone into a rabbit hole. But I thought, if I can't record live, I'll just play and see where it takes me. When you're a muso and you can't travel, you feel useless. I found my purpose," he said. "When it won an ARIA Award, I was chuffed. Out of all this bad comes a little bit of good. If you don't look on the bright side, you go crazy - not unlike the farmers out Dubbo way, with the mice and the droughts, you just have to keep your head above water and keep swimming." During this tour, he will share some of the songs on the record, and jam with his old mate Mr Moss on some of his all-time greatest hits. "We cherry-pick stuff from our careers - there's not a lot of filler," he laughed. "We play all the ones people want to hear and sing harmonies together. It's a bit of a guitar fest. "I'm looking forward to plugging the guitars in and striking the first note for the Dubbo audiences to hear." The duo will play the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre on Wednesday, March 30. Tickets at drtcc.com.au

