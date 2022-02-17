news, local-news,

The demolition of 92 Macquarie Street is under way. The building as been handed over to AGH Demolition and Asbestos Removal. It will be demolished to make way for the establishment of the Old Dubbo Gaol Heritage Plaza. The plaza will be an open, public space in front of the Old Dubbo Gaol. When complete it will be able to be used for anything from group gatherings, resting or live performances. The first step is the demolition of 92 Macquarie Street, which is estimated to take 12 weeks. ALSO MAKING NEWS: The first stage will consist of the removal of internal assets and structures including stripping out internal finishes, the plant room, the removal of the lift and bank safe as well as mechanical equipment. Then will come the installation of structural support and safety hand railings. Once the building has been stripped back to its basic structure, heavy demolition will take place across two weeks. Surrounding businesses will be notified of specific dates and times for works as it progresses. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SbEjeZH44W2WcVuMCh8qu8/1612c462-a85c-4bf2-ac83-974fe96192cd.jpg/r0_44_3600_2078_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg