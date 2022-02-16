news, local-news,

Macquarie Conservatorium's 2022 concert series will start off with the sound of Latin America. There are six concerts planned for the year. Latin American rhythms, Japanese film music, a Chopin piano recital plus outstanding chamber ensembles of brass, wind and strings - this year's series offers a diverse range of artists playing entertaining and inspiring music. It begins on February 25 with Chilean-born pianist and composer Daniel Rojas combined with Ensemble Apex Strings in a program of Latin American tango, mambo and salsa. ALSO MAKING NEWS: On June 17, will be ARIA Award-winning pianist Tamara-Anna Cislowska with Classic FM screen music expert Dan Golding explore the enchanting Studio Ghibli film scores of Joe Hisaishi. It will be followed by Z.E.N. Trio on August 10. The trio, who met as BBC New Generation Artists and recorded their acclaimed debut CD with Deutsche Grammophon, play an iconic piano trio by Brahms and innovative new works. On September 9, Golden Gate Brass, alumni of the Australian National Academy of Music, will present the dazzling sounds of the brass quintet in music by Barber and Warlock. Winner of the 2021 Sydney International Piano Competition, pianist Alexander Gadjiev will give a virtuoso display of his talent in a romantic recital of Chopin on October 21. The last performance of the concert series will be on November 6. Signum Saxophone Quartet from Cologne will partner with Australian violinist Kristian Winther in an exciting program spanning Bach to Gershwin. "Macquarie Conservatorium is delighted to present the very best musicians for Dubbo audiences in 2022," Conservatorium director Vivienne Winther said. "We came back from COVID cancellations last year to finish 2021 with a sold-out performance by fabulous flautist Jane Rutter. Now for the 2022 series, our Concert Series is back bigger and better than ever, expanded to six concerts across the year." "Our visiting musicians will give the normal full-length concert with interval, but audience numbers are limited and advance bookings essential to be COVID-safe and not miss out." Tickets for the performances are on sale from 123tix.com.au.

