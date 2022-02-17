sport, local-sport,

Barry Lew has been around racing long enough to know there's always another win around the corner, and he's hopeful his can arrive on Friday night at his home track. The Dubbo trainer is enduring a lean spell, with poor draws and bad luck leaving him without a victory to his name yet this season. But, as he says, patience is needed and "we've got to go around and hopefully pick up a couple of little cheques". He'll have three chances to score a win at Dubbo Paceway on Friday night, with Karloo Bradley and Dazzle Me to both go around in the Stevenson's Hydraulics Pace (2120m) while Great Presence will line up in the Len Edwards Appreciation Pace (1720m). READ ALSO: - Stanley shows the Will to win Bedgerabong Cup with Valadyium - Gamble pays off as Smith's rising star heads towards rich qualifier - Emotional victory a special one for Thompson team after tragic loss Karloo Bradley, in particular, has had little luck with draws in recent times but he'll go from gate two on Friday and that will allow him to utilise his early speed. As well as working in his favour, the expected pace up front should give Dazzle Me the best chance to rattle home in his customary fashion late on. "He (Karloo Bradley) will go forward and probably find the front but James Sutton's horse (Yarraman Bella, gate three) will come out hard and take him on for the front," Lew said. "Hopefully we can park him in the death seat and then the race might open up a little bit for Dazzle Me. The harder they go, the better he'll like it and he'll run home pretty well. "He's the one I'd like to see get home but if they can all run a place I'd be very happy. "When you haven't had a winner for awhile, anything will do. I'm having a bad run and I don't know why. I've got some nice horses and they're all going good but I'm having no luck at all." Dazzle Me is getting closer to peak fitness, having had three starts this time in after a nine-month spell. The best result has a fourth at Blayney two starts back but Lew said all three runs have had merit as he's made ground late on. James Reynolds will again drive Dazzle Me on Friday night while Josh Turnbull while be in the gig for Karloo Bradley. Reynolds will also drive Great Presence, a horse Lew admits he just hasn't been able to get the best out of in recent times. After winning four of his first six starts for Lew, the Bettors Delight gelding has failed to score a victory in almost a year since then. "I've just lost the key to him," Lew said. "I had him absolutely flying and he goes well and he had a good draw at Bathurst (last start) ... but I've just lost the key to get him going. "I'll give him a couple more starts and then I might spell him for a little bit and find out what's gone amiss." The first of eight races at Dubbo starts at 6.03pm on Friday.

