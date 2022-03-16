news, local-news,

One of Dubbo's newest police recruits is following in her family's footsteps and living out her dream of protecting the community. Ella Scrace is one of four new probationary constables who have begun their career in the Orana Mid-Western Police District after graduating from the NSW Police Academy in Goulburn. Three will be stationed in Dubbo while one will be based in Wellington. Probationary constable Scrace told the Daily Liberal she had wanted to be a police officer for as long as she could remember. "Both my parents are ex-police officers and a few of my aunties and uncles are as well, so it runs in the family," she said. "I just wanted a fulfilling job, I wanted to feel like I made a difference and I was helping people, and something that was exciting." READ ALSO: Despite growing up at Maitland, she said she chose to be stationed at Dubbo - a place she believed she would learn a lot, has a good reputation and is heavily involved in the community. "I wanted to choose somewhere I was going to get the most bang for my buck," she said. "I really wanted to make a difference and be working in an area where I can walk down the street and people will know who I am." "I wanted Dubbo, so I was very excited when I got here." The new recruits will undertake a year of on-the-job training and complete the Associate Degree in Policing Practice by distance education with Charles Sturt University, before being confirmed to the rank of constable. Probationary constable Scrace said she was looking forward to patrolling the streets of Dubbo. "I'm looking forward to going to heaps of different jobs, and interacting with the community so I can build that rapport," she said. "I just had this picture in my head that people call you for a reason, something's happened, and I just wanted them to feel safe and we're there to help them." The new probationary constables are among 193 recruits sworn in to the NSW Police Force at Goulbourn on March 4. The group included 133 men and 60 women. NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb said it took a special person to sign up for a career in policing, which is why she was pleased to welcome the new recruits. "It's a job that involves putting others first every time we put on the blue uniform, but it's an extremely satisfying career," she said. "Whether you are stationed at one of the busiest police stations in the Sydney CBD, or at a rural station in a remote community out west, your contribution to this organisation and the broader community will not go unnoticed."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/25506c62-3e5b-451a-8fc0-929295a29202.jpg/r0_469_4032_2747_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg