The kingpin of a large-scale drug syndicate operating out of Wellington will spend at least 10 years behind bars. Kyle Anthony Thompson appeared via video link from Clarence Correctional Centre when he was sentenced in Dubbo District Court on Wednesday. The 36-year-old was charged with knowingly dealing with proceeds of crime, aggravated possession of firearms, corruptly giving or offering an agent a benefit, supply a large commercial quantities of methamphetamines, cocaine, and heroin. RELATED READING: Thompson was arrested in May 2020 after a police conducted a series of dawn raids at more than 20 properties across NSW as part of Strike Force Pinnacle. The 14-month undercover police operation dismantled the drug syndicate sourcing ice, heroin, cocaine and MDMA from Sydney and supplying it out of Wellington. As part of the investigation, detectives monitored Thompson, and his associates from June 2019 until his arrest on May 27, 2020. Between June 2019 and May 2020, Thompson received 7.083 kilograms of methylamphetamine (ice), 267.66 grams of cocaine, 903.2 grams of heroin, and knowingly took part in the supply of 73.7 grams of MDMA, "amassing a significant amount of wealth due to his criminal activities", court documents said. In an agreed set of facts, Thompson - as the director of the large-scale syndicate - was involved in a range of roles including placing orders for drugs, negotiating prices, logistics of delivery, arranging payments, engaging others to assist with driving and distributing the drugs including dividing up the bulk quantities into sealable and useable amounts. He was also responsible for storing and hiding quantities of the drugs, cash, jewellery and motor vehicles. Investigations revealed Thompson had established a relationship with an upline drug supplier in Sydney, and would communicate via mobile phone using coded language and the encrypted mobile site Viber. Thompson would organise the drugs, prices and delivery to be sent to a number of homes in Wellington, and would meet the drivers, or instruct other members of the syndicate to collect the drugs and divide and distribute them between themselves into smaller amounts for use and sale. In November 2019, Thompson was also responsible for agreeing to pay $1500 to a corrupt NSW correctional officer to take a quantity of buperenorphine strips into Wellington Correctional Centre. When police raided a number of homes in the early hours of May 27, 2020 police located a number of valuable items owned by Thompson. This included $265,820 in cash hidden around a property, 1.4 kilograms of gold bullion worth about $85,000, a Holden commodore Thompson paid $50,000 for, and a Harley Davidson worth $15,000. When a search warrant was executed on a property 13 kilometres from Yeoval that same month, police located 11 firearms in a gun safe in a garden shed which belonged to Thompson. Thompson was sentenced to 14 years and three months imprisonment, with a non-parole period of 10 years. He will be eligible for release in August 2030.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/542ec5f6-f478-4d05-9e05-22df3d7d7455.jpg/r0_35_1017_610_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg