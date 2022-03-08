news, local-news,

A Cobar man jailed for posting intimate images of a woman to Snapchat to "prove a point" has had his sentence slashed by three months. Clinton Everett pleaded guilty to two counts of recording an intimate image without consent, one count of distributing an intimate image without consent and one count of failing to comply with reporting obligations, in December last year. The 28-year-old was convicted and sentenced to 12 months in jail, with a non-parole period of nine months. On Thursday, Everett appealed the severity of the sentence in the Dubbo District Court. Judge Craig Smith made a finding of special circumstances due to the onerous conditions of jail due to COVID-19, and the need for a longer period on parole. READ ALSO: Everett's punishment was reduced to a sentence of 10 months imprisonment, with a non-parole period of six months. He will now be eligible for release in June. In a statement of agreed facts tendered in court, the 27-year-old first came into contact with the woman on the dating app Tinder in September 2019. After two weeks, the pair added each other on Snapchat and in March 2020 the pair were engaging in consensual sex when Everett picked up the woman's phone. The next day, court documents said the woman found a 30 second video on her phone she did not consent to being involved in. The woman later met Everett again in country NSW in June 2020, and one night after being at a bar together, left to go to bed because she was feeling unwell. After she went to bed, court documents state one of Everett's friends, Jack Barnes, opened the door to the room and asked what she was doing. "Trying to sleep," the woman said. According to court documents, Barnes got into bed with the woman. Everett came in and the three entered into group sex. While that was happening both men took photos and videos, and posted them on Snapchat. "Why have you got your phone? Put it away," the woman said to Everett before she managed to knock the phone out of his hand. Everett responded by telling her, "I don't need to be here, I can just go back and have a drink with the boys". "I don't need you, I can f--k whoever I want." The woman asked what was going on, when Everett continued verbally abusing her. "I just wanted to prove a point," he said. "I can f--k whoever I want ... I just wanted to prove a point you're a slut. I always knew you were." As Everett began to get dressed, the woman said she didn't understand his behaviour when he again verbally abused her. "You're such a clingy thing, you always want to hold my arm when there are other girls around," he said. The woman said it was because she missed him and want to be with him. Everett replied saying "it's like you are trying to claim me as yours, but at least I can go and f--k my ex". As he packed his bags, court documents said Everett walked over to Barnes, gave him a high-five and said "good work". "I thought so highly of you. But I was so wrong, you're just a slut," Everett told the woman. "I never want to see you again, you need to be gone by morning." After police began investigating the incident, Everett was also charged with one count of failing to comply with reporting obligations. Court documents state he received a conviction at Dubbo District Court in August 2013 for having sexual intercourse with person between 10 and 14 years old. He was placed on child protection register which requires him to report to police and in October 2020 Everett failed to comply with his obligation. Barnes - who was the other member in the threesome - was convicted in the local court in November last year, of intentionally recording and distributing an intimate image without consent. He received a two-year community corrections order.

