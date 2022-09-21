The Dubbo region is bracing itself for increased flooding on Thursday and Friday.
Wednesday's rainfall has caused renewed river level rises along the Macquarie River and its tributaries.
The NSW SES has announced major flooding is likely to continue at Warren for a number of days.
Minor flooding is likely to continue at Wellington and Narromine.
Updated expectations of Thursday from SES:
Minor flooding is again possible along the Macquarie River at Dubbo on Thursday, less than a week after moderate flooding was recorded.
Along the Macquarie River at Warren, river levels are steady where major flooding is occurring.
Wellington was one of the hardest hit last week and it is again currently experiencing minor flooding.
River levels at Narromine continue to ease where minor flooding is occurring.
The situation is being closely monitored and revised predictions will be provided if necessary.
Roads closures around the Dubbo Regional Council area can be found here.
Here is what's expected in the region on Thursday:
Flooding is likely to occur in the following river catchments in the region:
Flood Safety Advice:
In life threatening emergencies, call 000 (triple zero) immediately. If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, ring NSW SES on 132 500.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
