Envisioning how Dubbo's first Wiradjuri Cultural Centre to be built at Elizabeth Park would look like once it's built has the full attention of a contingent of Indigenous elders led by councilor Pam Wells.
They came to see how the centre is designed for it is a meaningful project proposed by the Indigenous community reflecting the significant footprint of their ancient culture in the region.
The region has one of the largest Aboriginal populations in the state.
"Of late it has been beautiful for many groups to travel, come together and work together to retain our strong culture and it's a great step for us," Ms Wells, the first Indigenous woman elected to Dubbo Regional Council said.
"It's the beginning of sharing our Aboriginal culture...its important that we share together, speak [our language] together, learn together and grow together.
"Just envisioning the thought of us being able to have people in the room sharing our cultural practices and they share that to the rest of the world when they come to visit Dubbo is nothing short of fantastic."
Arts and aboriginal affairs minister Ben Franklin has come to Dubbo to unveil the two funding packages sealed from the state government's budget, including $1 million for Dubbo Regional Theatre's amenities for stage shows.
The funding and architectural plans for the exciting Wiradjuri Centre were shown to the public by Mr Franklin joined by Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders, Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson and Ms Wells, who spoke on behalf of her community.
The Council will now lead the consultation and completion of the $5 million centre to be built in the beautiful surroundings of Dubbo Botanic Gardens at Elizabeth Park, one of the popular spots for visitors in the region.
"This is about getting funding into the ground and into regional communities where they are needed most. It will provide a really exciting new level of projects and facilities for the region.
"This is an important cultural infrastructure project for the Dubbo region that will shape its future as a destination for the arts and culture and will enhance experiences for audiences and visitors alike.
"I can't wait to come back and see it alive."
Mr Saunders said enhancing Dubbo's cultural precincts would boost the region's offerings for the growing number of tourist visitations, recently reaching up to 300,000 a year in Dubbo city centre alone.
"What we know is that people are looking for a range of tourism opportunities and outcomes these days. We are well known for our zoo, Mudgee down the road is known for its wines, and Wellington is known for the caves.
An additional piece for [Aboriginal] culture experience will absolutely provide opportunities that we've never seen before, not just for schools to talk about Aboriginal language and history, but as well as family-oriented tourism along with grey nomads.
"We will be on the grey nomad's map, and this will be one of the best cultural tourism on this side of the state, it will be beautifully designed."
New projects and upgrades to the city's facilities that make tourists and visitors stay longer have been the council's focus, Mr Dickerson said.
"This centre will help us keep people stay in our place longer. I can see families staying and looking all around Dubbo and giving people ideas as to the linkages of the Aboriginal community's perspectives would be an exciting part, " Mr Dickerson said.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
