Ex-Dubbo mayor Stephen Lawrence seeking to run for the upper house in the March state election

Updated August 1 2022 - 10:36pm, first published 6:00pm
Former Dubbo council mayor Stephen Lawrence has revealed he is running in the NSW election in March 2023. Picture: Belinda Soole

Former Dubbo mayor Stephen Lawrence has put his hand up for preselection in the NSW Labor Party ticket for next March's election saying he was "absolutely ready" to be a strong voice for country people in the halls of parliament.

