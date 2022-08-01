Five-year-old Tyson Meers, the first entrant to sign up for Mulletfest later this month, reckons he might have Dubbo's best mullet.
"I can't wait to go. My friend is going and he has a mullet too," he said. "There will be lots of people with cool mullets."
Advertisement
While his teacher says he has to tie his hair up at school, the kindergarten student looks forward to letting his locks loose at Dubbo's first Mulletfest, which will be held at the Commercial Hotel on August 20.
Tyson has been growing his mullet for two years and was inspired by his dad, says mum Cherie Meers.
"When the organisers sent me a message to say Tyson was the first entrant I was a bit shocked! He always had a natural mullet but then we always cut it all off - but then his dad got one as well so we just decided to go with it," she said.
"It's funny, I cut [Tyson's father's] mullet all off right before the Mulletfest was announced - so we're hoping his mullet will grow enough to enter him into the rookie category."
Tyson will be competing in the Junior category and will also go into the running for overall winner, competing against at least 40 mullet lovers of all ages and genders. Entrants will be judged on their haircut, presentation and "stage presence".
On Saturday, Tyson joined Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson in picking up the clippers at a barbecue hosted by Mulletfest organisers to help give a local man a "skullet" - which Mulletfest founder Laura Johnson describes as "when you get so tall you grow through your fringe and you just have hair at the back".
"Tyson absolutely loved every single minute of the attention," said Ms Meers.
The sausage sizzle raised close to $1,000 for the Mark Hughes Foundation - the charity the event Mulletfest is supporting this year. The former Newcastle Knights player's wife, Kirralee Hughes, set up the charity which raises funds for brain cancer research after Mr Hughes was diagnosed with the condition.
"I've got cancer all through my family as well, so I think any cancer is worth raising funds for," said Ms Meers. "Come along, have some fun, and help raise some funds for an important foundation."
Ahead of the event, "mullet hunters'' have been on the prowl in Dubbo scouting for locals donning the distinctive do. If you're interested in signing up for Mulletfest - or dobbing in a mate - you can find more information here.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Inner West Review,
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Inner West Review,
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.