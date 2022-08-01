Dubbo Regional Councillors are putting their mental health first, by putting a draft social media policy up for public exhibition.
The new policy aims to provide a framework by which council and councillors can realise the benefits of social media whilst mitigating the associated risks.
Advertisement
Councillor Jessica Gough said the new policy came from the Office of Local Government and Dubbo Regional Council didn't "pull it from thin air".
"I feel this one is more acceptable for the council to moderate and keep in check the majority of the community that are acting like pork chops and aren't being polite and respectful," she said.
"It also gives us the opportunity to look after ourselves."
Cr Gough said just because people don't agree with other people's opinions doesn't mean they can belittle them on Facebook.
"We should all remember and go back to kindergarten lessons and say 'if you don't have anything nice to say, don't say it at all'," she said.
READ MORE:
The Office of Local Government released their own model social media policy, and DRC staff have reviewed the council's existing policy to bring it in line with the new model policy.
Councillor Matthew Wright was happy the policy was going out into the public domain.
"It sends it out as some type of level playing field so the community does understand what roles and responsibilities councillors do have with engaging in social media," he said.
"It can be a bit of a mine field out there on social media and there are plenty of people out there with differing opinions."
Cr Wright said many also had differing opinions on what type of behaviours are tolerated and what aren't.
"Look, as councillors we're in the public domain and we are going to be challenged on some pretty tough decisions at different periods of time," he said.
"To have this document in the public domain to set some ground rules in place that I hope will be referred back to, not just the council but the community when they're engaging with councillors on all those social media platforms."
This draft policy will be available for the community to comment on until 5pm, Friday August 26.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.