Sometimes the smallest details reveal the biggest crimes.
It was a slight peculiarity in the short tufts of grass near a deserted fire, which led one of Australia's best known Aboriginal tracker's to capture Roy Governor, the 'last of the bushrangers' in the early 1920s at Mendooran.
Aboriginal police tracker Alexander 'Alec' Riley, based at Dubbo between 1911 to 1950 was successful in the capture of bandit Roy Governor - younger brother to notorious murderer Jimmy Governor.
Roy Governor was an expert bushman, who had evaded thirty policemen and 'blacktrackers' for three months until Riley uncovered he had tied pieces of sheepskin-wool side down to his feet to disguise his tracks.
For nearly 40 years Riley chased down thieves, fugitives and murderers across western NSW - and save the lives of many people who had become lost in the harsh landscape.
He was the first tracker promoted to the rank of Sergeant and was awarded the King's Police and Fire Services medal for distinguished conduct in 1943.
Born at Nymagee in 1887 to parents John Riley and Mary Nolan from the Lachlan River.
He is also well known for his role in capturing Albert Moss who murdered three men (William Bartley, Timothy O'Shea and Thomas Robinson) near Brummagen Creek at Narromine in December 1938 and January 1939.
At the time Detective Inspector Matthews praised Riley's contribution.
"Tracker first class Alec Riley, of Dubbo, is probably the most outstanding tracker in the Commonwealth, and his ability is well known throughout the service," he said.
"He followed the tracks of a sulky driven by Moss many months before through the hills of Minore, and located his camping place there. He also found articles on Macks Reserve, which were later identified as the property of Timothy O'Shea.
"He also gave evidence in each of the cases, and is an excellent witness. His work generally throughout the whole of the inquiry was of a very high order."
That year Riley was also officially commended for his tracking work which led to the recovery of property to the value of about £80, stolen from a store at Trangie, and also the arrest of the offenders responsible for the robbery.
On Christmas Day 1940, Riley was called in to look for Desmond Clark, a two-year-old boy who had gone missing from his home at Bugaldie.
Alec had definite ideas about where to look but the police called off the search. It was not until seven months later that Riley was recalled to the scene and the boy's body was found in a wash-away.
Riley's other duties at the police station included looking after the horses and collecting prisoners off the train.
He was dedicated to the job and continued to work on the occasional case for the Dubbo police after his retirement.
Aside from police duties, Alec was a keen footballer and a fine athlete. He coached children in athletics at Dubbo for many years.
He lived all his working life at the Talbragar Aboriginal Reserve by the Macquarie River near Dubbo, and was permitted to remain there with his wife after his retirement from the police force in 1950.
Riley said that he learned his tracking skills from the old blacks living on the properties near Nymagee. Family members have said he was also taught by men from Condobolin.
He married Ethel Taylor, an Aboriginal woman from Dubbo, at Wellington in 1910 and together they had eight children.
One of his children, Allan Riley, married Dorothy May Wright, the daughter of another tracker, Reuben Wright.
Riley died at Dubbo on October 29, 1970 and was given full police honours at his funeral.
Riley is still fondly remembered in Dubbo today. In June 1997 Riley's granddaughter Kathy Green, and the Minister for Roads Carl Scully, opened a cycleway along Macquarie River named in his honour.
His family regard the cycleway as a just and timely tribute for a man who did not always receive the recognition he deserved during his lifetime.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
