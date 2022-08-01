The complexity of the COVID-19 pandemic has made working in concerted efforts a tough ballgame for the alliance of Dubbo-Orana's businesses as they begin fully opening up following massive shutdowns from 2020 that lasted up to early this year.
As a not-for-profit organisation representing and advocating for a cross-section of business entities in the region, Dubbo Chamber of Business and Industry president Errin Williamson said they just have to work cohesively as a team to buck the unprecedented hardships brought by the pandemic.
Ms Williamson, a cafe owner and restaurateur, admitted she "nervously" took the helm at the chamber last January after previously serving as a board member when Matt Wright, now a Dubbo councilor, was president.
She admitted it was a huge challenge to take on the role because the chamber had to swiftly assist every business owner, big or small, that needed "accurate and up-to-date information and advice" on how to reopen after the pandemic crushed their livelihoods.
It was only on April 22 this year when the NSW government announced it was scrapping the remaining stringent COVID restrictions on businesses opening their doors without being penalised.
The daily rapid testing of staff and excluding close contacts of COVID positives from entering business premises were removed and since then, Dubbo's businesses had a huge work on their shoulders and all those efforts were aptly recognised.
The Dubbo chamber, one of the oldest chambers in regional NSW, has been awarded as Western NSW Business's 2022 Outstanding Local Chamber for putting a strong case on the reopening of businesses in the region.
In the 2017 Western NSW Regional Business Awards, Ms Williamson said the chamber was also a recipient of the Outstanding Chamber Award, reflecting the consistent efforts of its committees "to keep working toward our common goal of achieving the best for our local businesses and community".
The latest award means the chamber is up for "more care...to offer more support for new business owners, especially in hard times", Ms Williamson said.
She said the award was "a wonderful recognition of the chamber and all other chambers but COVID has taught us to work collaboratively, and we want to give businesses hope".
"We will continue to work closely with businesses on their needs and wants, and continue to deliver information and enjoyable events for our members and the wider community and advocate for them.
"We work closely with Business NSW and other local chambers. We believe this is a strong point and a connection we wish to keep."
The chamber's executive officer, Brittany Sultana, who's also new in her role, has been the go-to person for Ms Williamson who, like Ms Sultana, is also juggling business, young family and busy role at the chamber following the challenges faced by businesses during COVID.
"[Errin] has lots of ideas and has taken on the role really well; she's very approachable and although it was all very new to her, she took it in leaps and bounds," said Ms Sultana, who jointly accepted the award with Ms Williamson at the gala event at the Taronga Western Plains Zoo on July 25.
Running the chamber's office, Ms Sultana said she focuses on pursuing the chamber's key goals and together they aimed to make a big difference for the business community they serve.
"All with the intent to benefit our business community, we continue to advocate at local and state governments, we support and celebrate business achievements in the region, we host events with relevant speakers and topics whether that be local or sourced from metro areas," Ms Sultana said.
The chamber, along with SJ Shooter Real Estate as co-sponsor, is holding 2022 Rhino Awards in October and Ms Williamson is once again extending the invitation for businesses to be part of the nominations and join the efforts to make the business community thrive in the region through the award.
"We want to deliver an epic 26th Rhino Awards this year," Ms Williamson said.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
