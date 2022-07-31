Daily Liberal

Dubbo Wiradjuri elder 'very inspired' by Prime Minister's call for Indigenous voice to parliament referendum

Elizabeth Frias
Updated July 31 2022 - 10:27pm, first published 6:00pm
Wiradjuri elder, John Nolan, at Dubbo on Sunday. Picture: Elizabeth Frias

One of Dubbo's Indigenous elders, Wiradjuri man John Nolan has spoken of his impassioned hopes for a referendum that will enshrine the voice of Indigenous Australians in the constitution.

