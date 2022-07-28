Daily Liberal
Updated

The latest updates on Dubbo's boil water alert

By Newsroom
Updated July 28 2022 - 11:22pm, first published 11:00pm
The boil water alert for Dubbo has been lifted for more areas of town. Picture: File

More areas around Dubbo have had their boil water alert lifted following the first lifting of the alert last week in some areas.

