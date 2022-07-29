Disqualified driver with ban until 2050 given a chance

A Mendooran man caught driving while disqualified had been banned from driving until 2050.
A court has heard Robert Leslie Anforth, 45, was disqualified from driving in 2001, and banned for 28 years as a result of repeated offending.
According to court documents about 4pm on June 7 this year, police spotted a black Hilux parked outside a home at Apollo Estate in Dubbo, before a passenger got out went into the home and returned a short time later.
Officers followed the vehicle along Wheelers Lane before they pulled it over near the Western Plains Medical Centre.
Police approached and spoke to Anforth who was driving the vehicle. He told police he was disqualified and understood he shouldn't be driving.
He was arrested and taken to Dubbo police station.
In Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, Anforth pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified.
Defence lawyer Bill Dickens said while his client had a significant record for this type of offending, his last offence was almost three years ago.
He said the "tragedy" in this situation is Anforth was able to make an application to remove the disqualification in December last year, however was incorrectly advised.
"He was seeking to go about matters in the proper way, and if he had of been advised correctly, he certainly would have made that application to get his licence back," he told the court.
Mr Dickens asked the court to consider imposing a community corrections order, however given the extent of the offending asked if the threshold was crossed argued the matter could be dealt with by a jail sentence served in the community.
"He lives in Mendooran with partner whose here [in court]. So it's certainly a problem for him not having a licence and living in Mendooran," Mr Dickens said.
Magistrate Theresa Hamilton said Anforth had "a very bad history", but recognised there had been a gap in his offending.
"As I read the facts he's disqualified until 2050 at the moment as a result of the accumulation of disqualifications," she said.
She said if he continued offending it would be inevitable Anforth would end up in jail, but decided to give him a chance.
Anforth was convicted and sentenced to a 15-month community corrections order disqualified from driving for eight months.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
