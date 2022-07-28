Daily Liberal

Trevor Jay Fieldsend warned by Dubbo magistrate he'll end up in jail if he continues offending

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
Updated July 28 2022 - 12:27am, first published 12:00am
'You're heading in one direction': magistrate warns man who scared mum with hammer

A Narromine man who scared his mother with a hammer and knife because he believed she was conspiring to kill him was on two good behaviour bonds for domestic violence offending, a court has heard.

