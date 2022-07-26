Daily Liberal

Glynnis Wright found guilty of not complying with COVID-19 self-isolation during peak of pandemic

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
Updated July 26 2022 - 4:37am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COVID-positive woman who fled partner's home found guilty of not self-isolating

A Dubbo woman who left her ex-partner's house while positive with COVID-19 and returned two hours later during the height of the pandemic said she was leaving a potentially violent situation.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaarkacha Marlan

Zaarkacha Marlan

Journalist

Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.