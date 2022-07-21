Daily Liberal

Kirsti Van Wyk fronts court crashing car while drunk in Dubbo

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
Updated July 21 2022 - 3:32am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture: File

A flight nurse says she made "the biggest mistake" after she crashed her car into a median strip while more than three times the legal limit.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaarkacha Marlan

Zaarkacha Marlan

Journalist

Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.