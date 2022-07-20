Daily Liberal

Bradley Trelawney O'Brien convicted in Wellington Local Court after busted mid-range drink driving

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
Updated July 20 2022 - 6:32am, first published 5:30am
P-plater 'disgusted' in himself after caught driving drunk with passengers

A Magistrate has warned a Wellington p-plater's decision to drive home drunk with two friends could have led to "tragic" circumstances.

