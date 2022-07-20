Daily Liberal

Woman charged with accessory after the fact in shooting murder of Frank Smith

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
Updated July 20 2022 - 3:04am, first published 2:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wellington's Frank Smith. Picture: NSW Police (Frank Smith's image is published with the permission of his family.)

A woman has been charged with accessory after the fact to the shooting murder of Frank Smith in Wellington in 2020.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaarkacha Marlan

Zaarkacha Marlan

Journalist

Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.