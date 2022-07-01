Daily Liberal

Kyle James Weir convicted in Dubbo Local Court for mid range drink driving

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
July 1 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
P-plater makes 'split second' decision to drive ute home drunk

A Dubbo p-plater who couldn't keep his head still when speaking to police said he made a 'split second' decision to drive drunk.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaarkacha Marlan

Zaarkacha Marlan

Journalist

Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.