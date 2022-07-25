Daily Liberal

Mai Esther Mar Mar Khant fronts court after assault on Dubbo taxi driver

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
Updated July 25 2022 - 6:27am, first published 6:00am
Taxi driver clawed after unpaid fare leads to woman's burst of rage

A Dubbo woman who was unable to pay her taxi fare ended up smashing the eftpos machine and digging her nails into the driver's face, a court has heard.

