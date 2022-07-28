A Dubbo limo company owner is fighting to operate his business after he was fined by council for parking in a bus zone.
Owner of Central West Limousines Shane Allan Clews, 38, fronted Dubbo Local Court after he was fined for parking his limo in the bus zone at the airport about 9.30am on March 3 this year.
Clews pleaded guilty to the offence but explained his 8.5 metre, 11 seater Chrysler limousine was registered as a bus, and assumed he was able to park in the zone.
In court he told Magistrate Theresa Hamilton he had been in constant communication with Dubbo Regional Council about receiving an exemption for parking at the airport and at other locations around Dubbo for his point-to-point booking service.
"Everywhere we go we're subject to fines," he said.
"The Dubbo airport has a taxi zone, a bus zone, general parking and does not allow for a rideshare or booking services.
"As a business how can we operate with all these restrictions opposed."
He said however he had no response from council to that exemption.
Magistrate Hamilton said she could only deal with the matter before court, and urged him in the meantime to "be careful" about where he parked.
Clews was convicted and fined $150.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
