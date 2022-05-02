news, local-news, Parkes Federal Election 2022, Indigenous, Indigenous-Aboriginal Party, Barkindji Native Title Group, native title claim, Indigenous Australians, Derek Hardman, Owen Whyman

The first Indigenous-Aboriginal Party - represented by Derek Hardman for Parkes in the upcoming May 21 election - is making history. Mr Hardman is starry-eyed at the prospect to be part of a strong voice for the Indigenous people. If he makes it, he will become the first member of parliament from an Indigenous-led political party, albeit minor party, that achieved their foundation's purpose of not being connected with any of the major parties. The Australia's First Nations Political Party initially formed in 2015 in the Northern Territory but they lacked enough membership from NT's Indigenous population who are of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island background. The current minister for Indigenous Australians, Ken Wyatt, a Coalition cabinet member represents the Liberal Party's seat of Hasluck in Western Australia, while Barton MP Linda Burnie is a rusted-on Labor in NSW but widely respected across major parties. READ ALSO: The IAP convenor who led the party's formation and successful registration with the Australian Electoral Commission this year, Owen Whyman, the party's lead senate candidate, said their more than 500 members from across the country were mostly ordinary Indigenous people who were generous financial donors helping them gather support everywhere. The first time Mr Hardman set foot in Parliament was at aged 25 participating in a youth leadership conference as a university student and learnt from there how the legislations shaped by elected members also becomes a roadmap on the everyday life Australians survive on. More so for the nearly 800,000 Indigenous Australians of which nearly 3.5 per cent live in regions and remote parts of Australia. Mr Hardman, a Barkindji man, born at Hillston to an Aboriginal mother and an English-born father, is among the 266,000 Indigenous people who live in remote NSW, in the outback mining town of Broken Hill where he is the chief executive officer of the Barkindji Native Title Group. The group he spearheads is claiming the largest land boundary for a sixth native title claim in Australia, estimated 128,000 square kilometres of far western NSW. Mr Hardman said he will also prioritise environment, health of rivers and lakes, fostering culture and heritage, affordable housing, education, and more jobs for everyone in the bush. "To have a strong voice in the bush especially when we are only being heard when there are tragic events, when rivers and lakes dry up and when communities lack food and water," Mr Hardman said. "We don't want our community seen only as reactive, we want to be proactive and involving us."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/168083814/122ace8a-143c-4bd5-93da-53d99b16ef63.jpg/r722_767_3382_2270_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg