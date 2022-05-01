news, local-news, Rural Fire Services, State Emergency Services, Western Plains Taronga Zoo, Emergency Services minister Steph Cooke, Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders, NSW Government Emergency Services, NSW flood
Emergency services minister Steph Cooke excitedly arrived at the Western Plains Taronga Zoo on Sunday to express heartfelt thanks for the selfless acts of hundreds of volunteers from across NSW western plains and northern rivers who saved lives, animals, homes and properties from recent devastating natural disasters. Ms Cooke, the Cootamundra MP, joined by agriculture minister and Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders and Rural Fire Service Association president Scott Campbell greeted an estimated 1,600 volunteers for the RFS, State Emergency Service, Volunteers Rescue Association, Local Land Services and many other volunteers over picnic lunch at the renowned zoo. "What beautiful day here at Dubbo and lovely time to see [everyone] as one big family coming together post-COVID to spend time with each other..I want to say thank you, thank you, thank you for all you have done. It would not have been possible without you, " Ms Cooke told the cheerful crowd. READ ALSO:
"They
played an integral part especially in the recent floods in the
northern rivers helping us with washing properties in excess of
over 700 volunteers coming in day after day. I am so deeply
appreciative of the time they give to help people in need."
Mr
Saunders described them as "incredible volunteers" who
have offered their services during the series of disasters
experienced across the state.
Mr
Campbell said the volunteers "give up their time constantly to
go away from their families" and "do such a big
job" in rescue efforts during the series of droughts,
2019 bushfire and floods.
Lyn
and Barry Whalan, of Dubbo RFS brigade are among local families
who joined fellow volunteers at the zoo, meeting them again on a
day without an emergency situation to worry about. "It's
wonderful to see many faces of my fellow volunteers," Mrs
Whalan said.
"I've
been to floods, been up to Lismore several times through to the
Tweeds to drive the bus and help clean up the mess. This
recent flood is so big and dramatic," Mr Whalan, 73, an
RFS volunteers for 46 years of his life said.
LIFETIME RFS VOLUNTEERS. Dubbo couple, Lyn and Barry Whalan, volunteered over 50 years of their lives together. PICTURE: AMY MCINTYRE
RFS and SES volunteeers thank you day at Western Plains Taronga Zoo. PICTURE: AMY MCINTYRE
