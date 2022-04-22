Parkes ballot bingo draws spots for election day

news, local-news,

At 12 noon on Friday, the Australian Electoral Commission's (AEC) Anthony Chapman opened the traditional ballot bingo when the official names of candidates vying for an election are declared and their positions on the ballot paper determined by bingo numbers. Onlookers and political party representatives watched as a blindfolded local was chosen to pick the numbers at the River Street venue. All except for Pauline Hanson's One Nation party. The Nationals Party candidate, the incumbent Mark Coulton's representative, Pauline McAllister, said she was surprised the Queensland senator's party had entered the contest at the last minute. The One Nation candidate Deborah Swinbourn, number three on the ballot paper once it's printed, had registered her candidacy at the 12 noon close of AEC nomination on Thursday. "In fact I didn't know there was a One Nation candidate until today," Mrs McAllister said, adding they didn't particularly noticed though "they have contested before". Mr Coulton is number four in the ballot paper while the top spot, number one is Derek Hardman of the first Indigenous-Aboriginal Party, two is Liberal Democrats Peter Rothwell, five is United Australia Party's Petrus Van Der Steen, independent Stuart Howe is six, Labor's Jack Ayoub is seven, Greens' Trish Frail is eight and the Informed Medical Option Party's Ben Fox is last at number nine. As a seasoned campaigner for the Nationals, Mrs Mcallister said the ballot numbering was a most anticipated moment in every election campaign because the ultimate truth is in ballot paper result. "Everybody wants to get the number one but we haven't got the number so we have to make the most of the position we've got. That's the best we can do but keeping mind federally, its not all about preferential voting so its a bit of a dog's breakfast," she said. Labor candidate Jack Ayoub's representative, Stephen Lawrence, said having nine candidates with Hanson's entry reflected "a diverse range of choices" at the election on Saturday, May 21. "The ballot draw in terms of order on the paper is not terribly important. Neither the Nationals or Labor has got the number one spot which gives a candidate a slight advantage," Mr Lawrence said. That vantage point has been bestowed on newcomer, Mr Hardman, another Indigenous candidate from Broken Hill. Ms Frail of the Greens is a Ngemba woman from Brewarrina. Hardman's party of less than 10 unknown candidates made history as first Indigenous political party in Australia.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/wF2AsUhhR8g62Py4v8BYyb/d20ba889-bc7a-4fae-9a38-e801f9655a53.JPG/r0_73_8256_4738_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg