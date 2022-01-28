news, local-news, news, Dubbo, COVID, Rhinos, Errin Williamson

Cafe owner and restaurateur Errin Williamson is diving straight into her new role as the voice for Dubbo business. The freshly-minted president of the Dubbo Chamber of Commerce is taking on the position as Australia marks the second anniversary of COVID-19 arriving on its shores. The virus itself, along with lockdowns in 2020 and 2021, mask mandates, vaccination statuses and isolation rules are among the challenges businesses have had to negotiate in the past two years. Mrs Williamson, who succeeds multi-term president Matt Wright, reports there is a big range in how businesses in the city are faring. She said some "industries are absolutely booming", among them agriculture, but others like hospitality and tourism were having a bigger struggle, "with people still staying home". She encouraged community members to get behind the city's businesses not only with their wallets, but also positive word of mouth, to help sustain them through the COVID pandemic. "It's really tough, because obviously we still want people to follow all of the [health] guidelines, but I think as long as everybody safely follows guidelines, support your regulars where you can," she said. "And sometimes that doesn't have to mean specifically buying a coffee at a coffee shop. "It can just be sharing their posts or commenting on social media. "Letting your friends and family know to visit. "I think that's a big one, letting people know 'come to Dubbo'." Mrs Williamson made the case for strong ties as a way to deal with the challenges. "I think it's more about supporting each other and just really communicating with each other, with us at the chamber, and with the council and then your customers," she said. "Just keep those lines of communication open and I feel like that's the way forward from this point." The president, a chef by trade, is also counting down to a celebration - the 25th Rhino Awards that recognise outstanding businesses at Dubbo. In September, the event, normally held in spring, was postponed to February 4. The chamber cited the unknown of restrictions as the state moved towards the end of lockdown, and the need to give businesses time to recover. Mrs Williamson said the 25th Rhinos had been in planning since the last awards night in 2019. COVID caused the cancellation of the Rhinos in 2020, with the chamber instead holding the smaller-scale Salute to Dubbo Business Awards. Excitement was now building ahead the event to be held at Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre. "We have a really great committee and Matt [Wright] and Kez [outgoing vice president Kerrieanne Nichols] are both on that committee still, making sure their final Rhinos is amazing," she said. Mrs Williamson said the Rhinos had received a positive response from the business community. "I think everyone is really excited to be able to get out there and celebrate with their teams," she said. "I know there was really high demand for the tickets, they sold out really quickly. "I think everyone is really looking for a good excuse to get out and celebrate."

