Who will spice up this year's SJ Shooter Real Estate and Dubbo Chamber of Commerce 2022 Rhino Awards?
You, as the public can vote for in the your choice categories.
Advertisement
Chamber president Errin Williamson and Shooters' managing director Laura Shooter formally opened on Tuesday night the exciting search for the region's best businesses over fabulous cocktails at Dubbo RSL Club.
Some of the city's prominent business personalities, pictured in our photo gallery, joined Ms Williamson and Ms Shooter in the event addressed by Dubbo Regional Council deputy mayor Richard Ivey.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Cr Ivey in his speech thanked the chamber for staging the event describing it as the fabric of recognising the best businesses in the region so they should promote themselves to the wider community as well as showcase why the region is one of the best places to live and work.
"This cooperation between the regional council and the chamber is so important, so thank you. The business sector is such an integral part of the region, not only for the city but also the regions and towns further out west," Cr Ivey said.
Business NSW regional manager Vicki Seccombe said local businesses should be confident to put their hands up for the award because it is one way of highlighting the important roles they play as business entities and engine of the local economy in every community.
Judging of submitted nominations will be organised by Business NSW with an independent panel of judges from outside the region, Ms Seccombe said, thus it would be advisable for entrants to "tell us your story" in the nomination forms and submit them at least one week before.
Ms Williamson said she was extending the invitation to everyone in the community to join a celebration of shortlisted winners on September 16 at Taronga Western Plains Zoo to be followed by the much-awaited black-tie gala evening on October 21 when all the winners are announced.
"It will be an amazing night, I can't wait to see you all there," Ms Williamson said.
The award which started in 1996 uses the image of a rhinoceros in the logo and reflecting Dubbo as the home of wildlife at Taronga Western Plains Zoo, one of the award-winning tourist destinations in NSW.
Last year's Gold Rhino winner was 123 Tix and Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson who took the Jean Emile Serisier Roll of Honour.
The categories now open for entries are:
People's Choice Award - Hospitality awarded to a restaurant, cafe, function centre, pub, licensed club or caterer, sponsored by Down the Lane
People's Choice Award - Service with a Smile awarded to Dubbo's most popular employee voted by the public, sponsored by Mailbox Shopper
People's Choice Award - Dubbo's Favourite Business for most popular business voted by the public sponsored by this newspaper, Daily Liberal
Outstanding Employee - recognises an inspirational employee who has demonstrated a passion for their role and a commitment to their workplace and community, sponsored by Zoo FM - 2DU
Advertisement
Outstanding Young Business Leader (35 years and under) for an inspirational business leader who demonstrates outstanding entrepreneurial spirit, strategic business direction and innovative ideas, sponsored by Fully Promoted Dubbo
Outstanding Business Leader (36 plus) for an inspirational business leader aged 36 or over who demonstrates outstanding entrepreneurial spirit, strategic business direction and innovative ideas, whilst providing leadership to the new generation, sponsored by AirLink
Apprentice Trainee of the Year is awarded to an apprentice and trainee that has gone above and beyond the call of duty and made a valuable contribution to the success of the business they work for, sponsored by Findex
Outstanding Employer of Choice for a business that has implemented strategies and initiatives to create stimulating and supportive workplace environments to maximise the full potential of their workforce, sponsored by Verto Skill to Transform
Excellence in Innovation for a business that has made significant contributions to their industry or implemented innovative solutions for new and existing business needs through the introduction or improvement of an idea, method, technology, process or application, sponsored by Regional Development Australia - Orana NSW
Excellence in Sustainability - Green Rhino - for a business that has demonstrated its commitment to sustainable business practices and is working to reduce the impact of its operations on the environment, sponsored by Taronga Western Plains Zoo
Advertisement
Outstanding Community Organisation is for an organisation that works to improve the social, cultural or environmental wellbeing of the community, sponsored by NBN
Outstanding Start Up - Baby Rhino recognises a start-up business that has effectively driven growth and is able to demonstrate the potential to achieve future success, sponsored by Taronga Western Plains Zoo
Excellence in Micro Business (less than 5 employees) for a business that has effectively driven growth and is able to demonstrate the specific strategies implemented to achieve business success and/or resilience, sponsored by WIN Network
Excellence in Small Business (5-20 employees) is for a business that has effectively driven growth and is able to demonstrate the specific strategies implemented to achieve business success and/or resilience, sponsored by Money Quest Finance Specialists
Excellence in Large Business for a business that has effectively driven growth and is able to demonstrate the specific strategies implemented to achieve business success and/or resilience, sponsored by Summit Cranes
Excellence in Customer Service is awarded to a business that demonstrates its customers are at the heart of its business, sponsored by Clancy Automotive
Advertisement
Jean Emile Serisier Roll of Honour is a coveted award for those who demonstrate outstanding entrepreneurial spirit, strategic business direction and innovative ideas while providing inspiration to a new generation of upcoming business leaders, sponsored by the Dubbo Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Submissions of entries are open from now until July 31 for People's Choice, all other entries close on August 7, judging close on August 28, and public voting for People's Choice opens Aug 1 and ends on August 28. Entry is free.
To enter and submit your nominations click on the chamber website here.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.