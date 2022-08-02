Daily Liberal
Our Future

Dubbo council could dip its toes in NSW government e-scooter trial

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated August 2 2022 - 4:12am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A NSW Government trial focusing on electric scooters has seen Dubbo council look at dipping its toes in the e-scooter market.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benjamin Palmer

Benjamin Palmer

Editor, Mudgee Guardian

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.