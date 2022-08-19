Local sides 'counting down the days' to this year's Koori Knockout

Players from the Dubbo Pacemakers and Wellington Wedgetails will be heading to the South Coast next month for the 50th Koori Knockout Rugby League tournament - which has just received a $150,000 Gold Sponsorship from the NSW Government.
"The NSW Aboriginal Rugby League Knockout is a great showcase of sporting talent but is also about friendship and family, bringing Aboriginal communities together in a fun and relaxed atmosphere,"said NSW Minister for Hospitality and Racing, Kevin Anderson.
"As well as football and family it will be a chance to engage in initiatives that support Aboriginal people, from career, health and housing programs."
NSW Aboriginal Rugby League Knockout Carnival is one of the largest Indigenous events on the calendar in Australia.
Dubbo played host to the 48th Knockout in September 2018 and the Pacemakers - who are "counting down the days" to this year's tournament - last took home the cup in 1983.
The Wellington Wedgetails have come out on top more recently, with their women's' side taking out the title in 2019 and the men's side winning in 1998.
Originally scheduled to be held in 2020, the 50th knockout had to be postponed twice due to COVID-19 restrictions. This year, the massive event which attracts almost 40,000 players and spectators will be held over two venues in Bomaderry from September 30 to October 3.
"My first knockout experience meant a lot to me. My father and the family put a team together to commemorate and celebrate the life of my cousin. I was only 15 years old at the time, playing against men for the first time," said Canterbury Bulldogs winger Josh Addo-Carr, one of many Indigenous NRL players who'll take to the field for the knockout.
"The Koori Knockout hasn't been played for the last few years due to COVID and it's the 50-year anniversary so it will be a very special year."
The South Coast Black Cockatoos, who will host this year's event, were the first team from the South Coast to win the knockout. The club's CEO, Melissa Wellington, is looking forward to welcoming teams from around the state to her home ground.
"It will bring many first-time visitors to the South Coast which is great for the whole community," Ms Wellington said.
"The competition is one of the leading Aboriginal sporting events and will bring real excitement to the community, while providing a welcome boost to many local businesses through tourism-related spending," said NSW Minister for Sport, Alister Henskens.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Inner West Review,
