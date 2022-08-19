Dubbo Regional Council has approved a development application for a Highway Service Centre in Brocklehurst.
The development would be accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and is for the purposes of servicing the agricultural and truck transport sectors of the immediate and wider Dubbo region.
The applicant, Liberty Oil Convenience Pty Limited will construct the highway service centre at 4 Burraway Road, Brocklehurst.
According to a statement of environment effect by Premise Australia Pty Ltd the development includes at-grade parking, large vehicle standing area, takeaway food service and amenities.
Overall, the development will feature a servery, kitchen, storage, office, trucker's lounge, amenities including bathrooms and showers, at-grade parking accommodating 15 spaces, large vehicle standing parking area and loading bay and minor alterations to existing services located on site.
It is estimated the development will cost $1 million to construct.
The site forms part of two lots, with the rear lot currently being utilised as the Shell Service Centre.
The development will demolish existing structures on the site before constructing the Service Centre.
Most recently the property was used for the purposes of an unmanned private fuel station and previously it was operated for many years as a service station open to the public.
The subject site does not feature direct access from the Newell Highway and has primary access from Burraway Road.
The proposed development would contribute to the employment opportunities and viability of Brocklehurst without adverse impact to surrounding industrial land uses, the report stated.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
