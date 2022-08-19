'There's no remorse': son jailed for repeated breaches of protection order

A Gilgandra man who repeatedly breached a protection order against his mother has been jailed for a month.
Advertisement
Jeremy Hammond, 36, was brought into the dock in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday where he pleaded guilty to contravening an Apprehended Domestic Violence Order (ADVO).
Hammond's mother contacted police sounding distressed about 4.30pm on August 16 this year. She explained to officers her son had an argument with his aunt and was causing her issues when he was kicked out.
Police arrived at 5pm to find Hammond's mother in the street. Officers went into her home and located Hammond in the loungeroom where he was placed under arrest.
Family and domestic violence support:
He was taken to Gilgandra Police Station where police said he joked that he wished to have his mother present as his "support person".
It's the police case that Hammond doesn't take the protection orders seriously, and noted that each time he breaches them it causes unnecessary stress to his mother, who is currently suffering from heart issues.
They also noted that his mother didn't feel safe at her home each time he arrived, and he was no longer welcome at his aunt's home and she did not want to be listed as his bail address.
In court on Wednesday, defence lawyer Arthur Nguyen said his client had found himself in a state of homelessness, and didn't have the support he needed.
The court heard he had been staying with his aunt, however was unwelcome and had nowhere to go when he decided to go back to his mother's house.
READ ALSO:
But magistrate Greg Grogin said it was his ninth breach of an ADVO, and highlighted each time he goes to his mother's house she had to leave.
Hammond shouted out from the dock, arguing his mother should have asked him to leave rather than calling police on him.
But Mr Grogin reiterated protection orders are made for a reason and it wasn't incumbent for her to ask him to leave.
Mr Nguyen said his client was on the list for housing, and was trying to get back on his feet with a job interview at a silo company, which was due to happen on Wednesday when he was taken in custody.
Mr Grogin said imposing a good behaviour bond or community corrections order would be "futile" and another order of the court he would "no doubt disobey".
Advertisement
"He seems to have absolutely no regard for the wellbeing of his mother or the observations of the court," he told the court.
"There's no remorse and no contrition. He needs to be sent a message this behaviour is not suitable."
Hammond was jailed for one month, and clapped as he was escorted out.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.