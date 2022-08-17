P-plater's decision to drive drunk for a second time labelled 'selfish'

A Mount Arthur p-plater caught driving drunk in the early hours of the morning for a second time was only driving a "couple of blocks", a court has heard.
Duncan Wayne McMillan, 20, was driving a white Holden Colorado along Nanima Crescent in Wellington when police pulled him over for a random breath test at 1.25am on June 18 this year.
Officers spoke with McMillan who said he had been drinking and admitted he was going to blow over the limit.
McMillan produced his green provisional licence before he returned a positive reading.
He was arrested and taken to Wellington police station where he returned a reading of 0.126. His licence was immediately suspended.
Supported by his mother and father, McMillan pleaded guilty to mid-range drink driving in Wellington Local Court on Tuesday.
However the court heard it wasn't the first time he'd been before the court for drink driving, and fronted court in 2021 for special range drink driving.
Defence lawyer David Pheeney said his client had been out with friends, when he decided to drive what he said was only a "couple of blocks".
Mr Pheeney conceded while it was a concern to the court his client had come back for drink driving on a second occasion, along with his reading and the fact that he was a p-plate driver.
However he said McMillan, as supported by character references tended in court was a "hard working" young man.
Mr Pheeney said his client worked as a driller and his need for a licence was high as he attends many worksites at various rural locations across NSW, and asked the court to consider imposing a minimum period of disqualification, backdated to the time of the offence.
Magistrate Stephen Olischlager highlighted deciding to drive was a "selfish offence" and one of the most common offences a local court deals with each year.
"You put others at risk by driving home," he told McMillan.
"The court sees all too often see people make the silly decision to drive when they've clearly had too much to drink."
Magistrate Olischlager took into account his nature of employment and need for a licence, and recognised there were "positives" for rehabilitation as supported by character references from his employer.
"Clearly you're a person whose a dedicated employee, someone who's trying to get ahead in terms of the trade and you're valued by your employer," he said.
McMillan was fined $700, disqualified from driving for six months and ordered to install an interlock device for 24 months.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
