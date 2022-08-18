Daily Liberal

Council to deploy parking sensors in Dubbo to deter drivers from breaching parking limits in the CBD

By Newsroom
Updated August 18 2022 - 6:44am, first published 6:30am
Macquarie Street will be one of the places where the sensors are rolled out. FILE

Dubbo Regional Council (DRC) will trial car parking sensor technology in Dubbo's Central Business District (CBD) to alleviate challenges local businesses face around customer car parking availability.

