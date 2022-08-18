Dubbo's Tyler Everingham continues to prove he is one to watch with his latest selection as a co-driver in the Bathurst 1000.
Everingham got his first taste for speed at just 10-years-old when he started racing go karts at the local Dubbo track.
Between 2010 and 2015 Everingham participated in Go Karting at a state and national level, ranking 10th in Top Karters in Australia, and was the NSW State champion junior clubman.
In the first five years of racing, he racked up a number of impressive feats, before he turned his attention to something a little more challenging.
Once he turned 15, Everingham turned his attention to cars where he made his debut and he "hasn't looked back" since.
In 2016 he became the youngest driver to compete in the Australian Formula 4 Championship, coming seventh overall.
The awards kept coming for the driver, taking first place in the Australian Production Cars Class C Championship in 2017 and coming third in the Bathurst 12 Hour Invitational Class with Grant Denyer and Garry Jacobson with MARC Cars in 2018, before being crowned the 2019 Mike Kable Young Gun Award Winner.
Everingham said in a chat to the Daily Liberal, his parents have been some of the biggest supporters of his career choice.
"They've been really big supporters of me, they've pushed me all the way through and kept me sane through the whole thing and kept me going," he said.
The sport involves quite a fair amount of travelling, with Everingham exploring and visiting different parts of Australia for his races.
"It's still good, you get to experience a lot of different things, it's very exciting," he said.
With lots of travel, and expenses involved in racing, Everingham said Dubbo businesses have been of great support.
"We have some pretty good supporters and it's pretty special to get support from local companies, so that's been a great help," he said.
This won't be Everingham's first time racing in the Bathurst 1000, he previously got the call up as the GRM Wildcard in 2021.
It's a very experienced crew, so I'll be trying to learn as much as I can.- Tyler Everingham
But this race will be even more special for the young gun, partnering with two time runner up Scott Pye in Team 18.
"It was pretty special to get the call, it hasn't quite sunk in yet, I'm still trying to put it together," he said.
"It is extremely special to jump in with Scott Pye, it's going to be a pretty special one."
Everingham has spent a couple of days with the team to get to know everyone.
"It was pretty good, we've got the momentum rolling," he said.
The team is currently in Sandown so the co-drivers can complete some training sessions in the lead up to the big race in October.
"I hope to get some good laps in and that will be very valuable," he said.
While Everingham would love to be up on the podium, he said for the Bathurst 1000, he wants to "soak up" as much of the experience as he can.
"It's a very experienced crew, so I'll be trying to learn as much as I can," he said.
Everingham will be doing everything in his power to prove why he deserves to get into the "main game" of Supercar racing.
"I want to cement my position there, that would be really special, so that's the goal at the moment," he said.
The 21-year-old encouraged other young kids to get involved in racing.
"There's plenty of opportunities to go into it, a few good things that Karting Australia does is have a juniors program that anyone can go and jump in a go kart and have a go," he said.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
