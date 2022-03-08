sport, local-sport,

It was a whirlwind few days for Tyler Everingham when the first round of the Dunlop Super2 Series kicked off in Sydney last weekend. Driving for Matt White Motorsport, Everingham had been in hospital on Thursday evening and was kept overnight for observation before being discharged to head to Sydney. Things picked up from there for the Dubbo young gun as he qualified second on the grid for the opening race of the season. It was a dream start for Everingham who flew off the line and gained the lead into the opening corner of the race. Saturday's race one was a stop-start affair with the heavy rainfall in Sydney causing several drivers to have accidents but Everingham kept his nose clean and avoided any collisions. READ ALSO: Everingham lead the race for the next nine laps before being told he had tyre problems which forced him to pit dropping him down the positions. Everingham eventually finished race one in 15th position but things looked up again as the Dubbo-based driver qualified fourth for Sunday's race. It was hard for any drivers to get into a groove on Sunday as three Safety Cars were deployed which for the 18-lap race to be shortened by five laps. Everingham dropped just one position down to fifth during the race where he finished at the end of the 13-lap affair one position behind his teammate Thomas Maxwell while Zak Best took his second career win backing his second place the day before. The weekend's event will be the first of six race meetings for the Dunlop Super2 Series, with the next race to be held in Perth in early May. Everingham is currently in eighth position on the points leaderboard after round one. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

