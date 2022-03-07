sport, local-sport,

Rain has thwarted several sides' chances of playing finals cricket as the final round of both the RSL Pinnington and Kelly Cup was affected by the weather. CYMS Green booked their spot in the RSL Kelly Cup finals with a nine-wicket win over RSL Colts United at Lady Cutler South Oval. Brian Carroll did the damage for CYMS Green taking 5/23 to help bowl out RSL Colts United for 110 before captain Heath Larance hit a composed 57 not out to steer his side home. Luke Patis starred for Macquarie White as they thumped Narromine. Patis' 5/15 helped his side bowl out Narromine for 55 before hitting 41 not out in the run-chase to seal the 10-wicket win. The Newtown Rhinos were unlucky to not get a win after making 6/227 from their 40 overs before having South Dubbo 4/38 when the rain hit, resulting in a draw. Draws were also the case for Dubbo CYMS White in their match against Rugby as well as Newtown Kings' game against RSL Colts Coolbaggie. The Newtown Tigers also drew their game against Macquarie Blue. READ ALSO: Newtown's RSL Pinnington Cup finals dreams came true after Malachi Dutchke's 5/24 led them to a big win over the South Dubbo Limes. South Dubbo Limes were bowled out for just 68 but Newtown chased down the runs with the loss of two wickets. RSL Colts defeated South Dubbo Lemons on Duckworth-Lewis in their match. Preston Beauchamp hit 57 not out for RSL Colts as they were 11 runs away from victory when rain stopped play but enough overs were bowled to constitute a game. South Dubbo Lemons were bowled out earlier in the day for 120 with Sam Abbott (4/21) and Wes Giddings (4/8) sharing the wickets between them. Narromine drew their match against the Newtown Ducks at Dundas Park with the latter 4/33, chasing 134 when rain stopped play with the game in the balance. CYMS drew their match against Dubbo Rugby but will miss the finals series after Newtown's big win over South Dubbo Limes. Dugald Shepherd top-scored for Rugby making 39 as his side finished their 40 overs with 8/173.

