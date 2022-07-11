Dubbo racing driver Tyler Everingham picked up his second win of the Dunlop Super2 Series on the weekend at Townsville.
Driving for Matt White Motorsport, Everingham won the first race at the NTI Townsville 500 in his Nissan Ultima.
The victory was Everingham's second of 2022 and after winning race to at the Bunnings Trade Perth SuperNight.
Starting second on the grid for Saturday's first race of the weekend, Everingham got off the line well and led the pack into turn one before the Dubbo native had control of the race for the safety-car-affected 19 lap spectacle.
Everingham became the first repeat winner in the Super2 Series in 2022.
In Sunday's race two, Everingham was dealt a tough blow after colliding with Zak Best before spinning him into the path of Matt Payne, a collision which ended the Dubbo locals race.
Nevertheless, Everingham enjoyed a successful weekend and now sits in fourth on the points ladder on 600 points.
Declan Fraser currently leads the series on 732 points ahead of Cameron Hill (663 points) and Payne (624 points).
There is also a chance Everingham could add to his one start at the Bathurst 1000 later this year with several spots in the driver line-up still available.
The Dunlop Super2 Series will now have a six-week break before continuing at Sandown for the Penrite Oil Sandown SuperSprint.
