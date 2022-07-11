Three straight wins and up to third on the ladder - the Dubbo Bulls have found their groove in the Western Premier League (WPL).
The Bulls continued their strong form on Saturday when a late strike from mercurial player-coach Scott Fox secured a hard-fought 3-2 win over the Parkes Cobras.
After just one win in four rounds during the middle of the season the Bulls were in danger of falling off the pace but things have turned around in recent weeks and Saturday's victory followed wins over the previously unbeaten competition leaders Panorama and Mudgee.
"It's come together really well," Bulls winger Alex Richardson-Bell said.
"There's still a ways to go but we're making the right strides forward.
"It's just about being consistent and 'Foxy' just said from here to finals we need to be better every week."
It was 'Foxy' who was the hero at Lady Cutler on Saturday.
The Bulls began well and shot out to an early lead but an undermanned Parkes side refused to roll over.
The Cobras came into the match in sixth on the ladder and have battled for consistency in terms of performances and lineups this season but they worked their way back into Saturday's contest and at 2-all midway through the second half they were on track for a share of the points.
But, as has so often been the case over the best part of two decades, Fox stood tall for the Bulls again and slotted home the all-important winner inside the final 10 minutes.
"He very rarely scores but when he does it definitely means something," Richardson-Bell said of Fox.
"He's a champion at heart and he always does something when we need it. He always knows exactly what needs to happen and that's what makes him such a brilliant coach."
Saturday's result moved the Bulls above Bathurst 75 and into a share of second on the WPL ladder.
Orange Waratahs and the Bulls are locked on 26 points but the Dubbo side sits third due to its inferior goal difference after 14 of the 22 regular season rounds.
The Bulls will hit the road to take on Bathurst 75 next weekend is what is undoubtedly the match of the round.
While there's still plenty of football to be played between now and finals, Richardson-Bell still described the Bathurst match as "crucial".
"It's a massive game," he said.
"We drew with them when we played in Dubbo so it would be nice to go away and win. The away games are always hard with the weather and travel and whatnot but it's crucial to get a win this week.
"Every game is crucial but we're looking forward to hopefully going and getting three points. But again, we've got to go there switched on and ready to go and earn it because it won't come easy for us."
Like so many other players and coaches have already said this season, Richardson-Bell added it was an extremely competitive competition this year.
He feels any of the current top five is capable of beating the other as the race for finals places starts to heat up.
Panorama still leads the way with 29 points and Waratahs and Bulls are on 26 while Bathurst 75 and Barnstoneworth (both 23) and Parkes (18) round out the top six.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
