Daily Liberal

Dubbo Bulls down Parkes to make it three straight WPL victories

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated July 11 2022 - 2:54am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scott Fox scored the all-important goal in the Bulls' narrow win over a gutsy Parkes on Saturday. Picture: Amy McIntyre

Three straight wins and up to third on the ladder - the Dubbo Bulls have found their groove in the Western Premier League (WPL).

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.