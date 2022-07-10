The Dubbo Kangaroos are working hard to ensure Calub Cook sticks with rugby union after the young fullback produced another eye-catching performance in the Blowes Clothing Cup on Saturday.
The 21-year-old Cook scored a double in Saturday's 54-12 demolition of Orange City in what was the latest of a string of excellent attacking performances this season.
Having been more of a bit part player last year while splitting his time with the Roos with first grade rugby league commitments with Dubbo CYMS, Cook has focused more on the 15-man code in 2022.
While he still plays reserve grade rugby league with CYMS, Cook has flourished at fullback for the Roos in 2022 and has earned a huge amount of praise for his efforts this season.
His electric pace from the back has proved a handful for nearly every side the Roos have come up against while last month he was selected in the senior Central West representative squad and was described as an "unbelievable" talent by experienced and respected Blue Bulls coach Dean Oxley.
"His speed is as good as I've ever seen in this competition (Blowes Clothing Cup). He's lightning and he's going to be an exciting prospect for the years to come," Oxley said at the time.
On Saturday, it was Cook's Roos teammate Tim Beach singing his praises.
A teammate at the Central West level as well, Beach combined well with Cook on Saturday while playing in the unfamiliar position of flyhalf.
Cook's first try came off a lovely set play from a scrum, with Beach floating across field before popping the ball back on the inside to the fullback as he came sprinting through.
His second came came just six minutes later and his conversion made it 27-7 as the Roos took the game away from City prior to half-time and ensured they remained in fourth spot on the first grade ladder.
As well as his two tries, Cook booted four conversions and two penalties in Saturday's win.
"I'm working hard to get him to stay," Beach said of Cook post-game.
"Hopefully he can stay for many years to come. He's only 21 years old and he's one of the most talented football players I've seen.
"When he gets that bit more maturity and age on him, around that 25 or 26, he'll be seriously dangerous and I wouldn't be surprised if he got poached by a representative team."
Beach was also pleased with his own performance on Saturday as he managed to get through the game unscathed.
That's been something of a rarity for the versatile back, who has battled injuries for much of the season for the second successive year.
"I've been in and out like a yo-yo," Beach said.
"I obviously missed last season after ankle reconstruction and I've hurt my wrist (this season) so I think this is only my second full game.
"It's just good to be back out there running around. That's all I want to do, play good footy and have fun and that's what I did today."
Beach had only worn the 10 on one occasion prior to Saturday but filled in admirably due to a number of injuries in the Roos camp.
The Dubbo side will enjoy the Blowes Clothing Cup's general bye this weekend before making the testing trip to Bathurst to take on a Bulldogs side which sits second on the ladder behind Cowra.
It's hoped regular number 10 Josh Bass will be back for that match after he suffered a shoulder injury while on Central West representative duty last month.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
