The Forbes Magpies haven't won back-to-back matches since round four of the Peter McDonald Premiership season but captain Nick Greenhalgh says that doesn't faze his side.
The halfback was more focused on the positives after a dominant 66-10 win over Cowra in Saturday's battle of the Magpies.
After a 16-point loss to Group 11 frontrunners Dubbo CYMS the week prior, Forbes was keen to bounce back and they did so in style in the round 12 clash at Cowra.
The injury-hit and undermanned hosts stuck it to Forbes in the early stages of the crossover match but the Group 11 side was far too strong and ran in 11 tries in a commanding showing.
Winger Zeke Hartwig scored a hat-trick in the win while Greenhalgh finished with a personal total of 26 points after scoring a try and kicking a perfect 11 conversions from 11 attempts.
"We were a bit disappointing against CYMS but we responded really well," Greenhalgh said.
"Cowra really stuck it to us in the first 40 and we were our own worst enemy at times with some dropped ball and stuff like that but we really came out in the second half and really played the way we wanted to through the middle and played some nice, fast footy and were able to score some nice tries off the back of that.
"We have put a few points on sides this year but then let the foot off the throat and let them back into the contest so it was really nice to kick on with it."
The win lifted Forbes into second in the Group 11 pool behind CYMS but Parkes can move back above the Magpies should they win at Orange Hawks on Sunday afternoon.
The win was another strong showing for Forbes after the victory over Bathurst Panthers a fortnight ago but the loss to CYMS, as well as a draw with Nyngan last month, means the search for back-to-back wins goes on.
The Magpies didn't lose any of their first three games of the season and while the form has been a little patchy since then, Greenhalgh insisted he's happy with where his side is as the focus remains on being in good shape when finals arrive.
"We really wanted to focus on this block of games because we know we have a tough run home but the win-loss-win-loss thing isn't too bad," he said.
"We saw what we needed to work on against CYMS and we built into the Cowra game. We're just focused on building and we've got a really good bunch of blokes there.
"We're not too worried. We've got a really good group of blokes there and we're enjoying each other's company and we turn up to training with smiles on the faces.
"It will be good to see in the coming weeks where we're at and finishing in the top two would be nice but we'll just see how we go."
The Magpies face a testing final four rounds as they head to Dubbo next Saturday for a clash with Macquarie before home games against Orange Hawks, fierce rivals Parkes and then Nyngan.
They will head into those matches in high spirits after the win at Cowra.
There was plenty to like about the performance, most notably Hartwig's hat-trick while promising young forward Charlie Lennon made it two tries in two weeks from the bench after returning home from a stint in Sydney.
"Zekey boy got a hat-trick and with Alvin Maungaati and Richard Fui being a couple of top centres Zekey boy found himself back on the wing and he found himself in a bit of open space," Greenhalgh said.
"He scored a brilliant 80m individual try and it was really pleasing for him.
"Charlie is unbelievable. He's a big kid and I think he's only 20. He was playing Jersey Flegg with the Bulldogs and just got a bit homesick so he's come home for the next six months and will finish the season with us.
"I think after yesterday and last week he'll be wearing the number 11 or 12 next week. That's how highly we rate him and he'll be really big for us come the end of the season."
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
