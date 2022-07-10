Daily Liberal

Cowra trainers Barry Wall and Andrew Molloy enjoy wins at home track

By Col Hodges
July 10 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cowra trainer Barry Wall and Deshawn, pictured at Dubbo Turf Club last month, scored a win at their home home track on Saturday. Picture: Amy McIntyre

Following creditable performances in the Winter Country Classic series at Dubbo Turf Club, the Barry Wall trained Deshawn justified favouritism when winning on Saturday at Cowra.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.