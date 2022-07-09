A Kaiden Hill masterclass has helped the Dubbo Rhinos to a strong second-half performance in their win over Parkes on Saturday.
Hosting the Boars at Apex Oval, Hill had a hand in almost everything as the Rhinos won 19-11 and moved comfortably inside the top two on the New Holland Cup ladder.
Following the game, Dubbo Rhinos' Matt Graham was happy with how his side played against a physical Parkes outfit.
"That was a physical game, it did not stop physicality for the entire game," he said.
"It's a big day for the club as well so it was good for all the boys to get behind it."
Parkes coach Ben Ryan said his side were expecting a tough game and got just that against the Rhinos.
"It was a pretty tough hit out, we knew it was going to be tough coming over here," he said.
"Especially with everything going on this week, we knew the boys would be up for it.
"I think it was a good hit out from both teams but I think just with the penalties it ended up killing us in the end with possession."
Wearing their Indigenous jerseys to celebrate NAIDOC week, the Rhinos got off to a strong start as Hill slotted a penalty inside the first 20 minutes to put the hosts up 3-0.
But errors and penalties to both sides swung the momentum of the match back and forth until Rhinos flanker Ilisoni Vonomateiratu was yellow-carded just before half-time.
Neither team was able to capitalise on some strong field position as the score remained 3-0 at the break.
Parkes were the first team to put points on the board in the second half as Jacob Hardie slotted a penalty goal to level the game up at 3-all with just under 30 minutes remaining.
A string of penalties allowed the Rhinos to gain easy passage downfield before Hill kicked a pair of penalty goals inside the space of 5 minutes to put the hosts up 9-3.
However, the visitors would hit back in the 62nd minute through Jonetani Koroi who crossed out wide for the first try of the match to give Parkes an 11-9 lead.
With his team down by two points, Hill decided to attempt a drop goal only for his shot to go wide but two minutes later the Rhinos flyhalf nailed his second crack at it to put the hosts back into the lead.
Darcy Richardson's yellow card didn't effect the Rhinos at all with Nacewa Nalagi scoring his side's first try of the game with five minutes remaining before Hill iced the match with the conversion as the hosts finished 19-11 victors.
Although his side wasn't perfect, Graham was still impressed by the resilience they showed after two yellow cards for them to play a man short for 20 minutes.
"We went one man down for the game at times so we've still got to work on our discipline," he said.
"Other than the boys dug deep."
With Hill scoring 14 points on his own, Graham said the flyhalf's confidence boosts the players around him each week.
"He'll back himself every day of the week and we have full confidence in him," he said.
"Without a doubt, he was the best player on the field by far."
The Rhinos celebrated NAIDOC week with their Indigenous jerseys and Graham said it was a special day for the club as a whole.
"It was good to have the smoking ceremony happening," he said.
"The boys all got around it, I'm really proud of them."
Even after his side's loss, Ryan was full of praise for Semi Rokodinono who was arguably the best player on the field in a losing side.
"He's normally our fullback but our starting 10 was out this week," he said.
"We had a lot of people out this week so we had to scramble a few people from 2s.
"So fatigue also played a bit of a part towards the end."
DUBBO RHINOS 19 (Nacewa Nalagi try; Kaiden Hill conversion; Hill 3 penalty goals; Hill drop goal) defeated PARKES BOARS 11 (Jonetani Koroi try; Hardie conversion; Hardie 2 penalty goals)
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
