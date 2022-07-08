TEAM LISTS: Captain-coach's return boosts in-form Spacemen

Round 12
Saturday, July 9
Sid Kallas Oval, Cowra (first grade kicks off 1.30pm)
COWRA: 1 Thomas Thuaux, 2 Jake Pollard, 3 Jack Harper, 4 Thomas Rose, 5 Josh Weston, 6 Darcy Howard, 7 Jyedn Murray, 8 Blake Duncombe, 9 Jack Nobes, 10 Will Ingram, 11 Bobby Jefferies, 12 David Doran, 13 Toby Apps; Bench: 14 Brendan Tidswell, 15 Josh Newling, 16 Jake Slattery, 17 Thomas Negus. Captain-coach: Jack Nobes.
FORBES: 1 Mitch Andrews, 2 Connor Greenhalgh, 3 Alvin Maungaati, 4 Coopa Martin, 5 Zeke Hartwig, 6 Jordan Hartwig, 7 Nick Greenhalgh, 8 Jake Hadrill, 9 Toby Hurford, 10 Tongia Fox, 11 Martin Herbert, 12 Traie Merritt, 13 Jake Grace; Bench: 15 Richard Fiu, 16 Charle Lennon, 17 Jake Stenhouse, 18 Tom Hopkins, 19 Apolosi Tuiloma. Coach: Cameron Greenhalgh.
Glen Willow Stadium, Mudgee (first grade kicks off 1.45pm)
MUDGEE: 1 Nathan Orr, 2 Jared Robinson, 3 Corin Smith, 4 Jake Durrant, 5 Charlie Clayton, 6 Jack Littlejohn, 7 Pacey Stockton, 8 Luke Moody, 9 Casey Burgess, 10 Hamish Bryant, 11 Hudson Brown, 12 Chad Chandler, 13 Ben Thompson; Bench: 14 Jack Beasley, 15 Cody Godden, 16 TBC, 17 TBC. Captain-coach: Jack Littlejohn.
NYNGAN: 1 Terrance Ryan, 2 Matty McDougall, 3 Cooper Ryan, 4 Clinton Edwards, 5 Ash Widders, 6 Farren Lamb, 7 Josh Bermingham, 8 Cameron Bourke, 9 Jak Jeffery, 10 Jacob Neill, 11 Jackson Cox, 12 Cale Dunn, 13 Hewett Haycock; 14 Aidan Bermingham, 15 Mitch Williams-Hedges, 16 Jacob Shone, 17 Braith Boyd. Captain-coach: Jacob Neill.
Kennard Park, Wellington (first grade kicks off 2pm)
WELLINGTON: 1 Tony Clevin, 2 Warren Peachey, 3 Jake Newman, 4 Brian Baxter, 5 Robert Gilbert, 6 Randel Dowling, 7 Timmy Boney, 8 Nate Lindsay, 9 Richie Peckham, 10 Mac Dutfield, 11 Justin Toomey-White, 12 Wade Peachey, 13 Wallace Bruce; Bench: 14 Cooper Taylor, 15 Ben Bruce, 16 Elijah Colliss, 17 TBC. Captain-coach: Justin Toomey-White.
LITHGOW: 1 Donovan Peters, 2 Grant Rhodes, 3 Lomano Lufe, 4 Jesse Lualua, 5 Ben Alderson, 6 Greg Alderson, 7 Isaac Thompson, 8 Tayler Davidson, 9 Harrison Bender, 10 Ryan Richardson, 11 Ryan Jervis, 12 TBC, 13 Travis Dukes; Bench: 14 TBC, 15 TBC, 16 TBC, 17 Tom Fraser. Coach: Graeme Osborne.
Sunday, July 10
HAWKS: 1 Ryan Manningm 2 Chris Anderson, 3 Jesse Buchan, 4 Waqasaqa Qiolevo, 18 Marika Turagaiviu, 6 Ben Blimka, 7 Matt Boss, 8 Jackson Gersbach, 9 Alex Prout, 10 Mitch Gallagher, 11 Rakai Tuheke, 12 Harry Gersbach, 13 Nathan Potts, 14 Jarrod Morgan, 15 Jared Brodrick, 16 Tom Blimka, 17, Glen Maxwell, 19 Jack Middleton, 20 Toby Collins. Coach: Shane Rodney.
PARKES: 1 Jack Creith, 2 James Parsons, 3 Semi Valatakai, 4 Jim Dabea, 5 Jacob Smede, 6 Joey Dwyer, 7 Chad Porter, 8 Benny Cokanasiga, 9 Sam Dwyer, 10 Jesse Shorter, 11 Brandon Paige, 12 Will Wardle, 13 Jake Porter; Bench: 14 Ponipate Musanami, 15 Rusi Lawanikula, 16 Cody Crisp, 18 Tikoko Noke. Captain-coach: Jack Creith.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
