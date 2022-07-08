For Richie Peckham, there's nothing much more enjoyable than pulling on the Cowboys jersey each week and representing his home town of Wellington.
A former Cowboys stalwart, Peckham had stints at Oberon and the Macquarie Raiders in recent seasons but returned to Wellington to help the club rebuild in 2022.
Advertisement
"There's nothing better than being back at home," he said.
"This is my home and I'm really enjoying it. I love it and can't get enough. It makes it better pulling that jersey on each week."
After some off-season upheaval the Cowboys are yet to score a win in 2022 but there's been real signs of progress in recent weeks. Dubbo CYMS coach Shawn Townsend said "the better team lost" when his side overcame an error-riddled performance to defeat the Cowboys in round 10 while Wellington fell agonisingly short last weekend when they were beaten 36-30 by Macquarie.
Peckham can see his young teammates improving and getting a breakthrough win is the only thing that can make his already enjoyable homecoming that bit more special.
This weekend shapes as the Cowboys' best chance so far this season as on Saturday they will host Lithgow Workies, a side with just one win that sits at the bottom of the Group 10 pool.
The match was originally meant to be played in Lithgow but the waterlogged nature of Tony Luchetti Oval has meant the Cowboys have avoided a long trip and will now instead host the match at Kennard Park.
"In previous weeks we've played some top teams and we showed what we can do," Peckham said.
"Each week we're getting better and gelling and building combos so it's exciting. We're very keen for this weekend to and to get this win.
"We're pretty keen to play Lithgow this weekend and put on a show and get the win. It means a lot to the young fellas too, it would build up their confidence for the next week and the other games coming back."
Further boosting the Cowboys' hopes on Saturday is the return of Wade Peachey.
Part of the 2019 premiership-winning side and a regular in the back-row, Peachey was part of the off-season exodus and linked with the Macquarie Raiders.
Work commitments stopped him from running out with the Raiders and he made the move back to the Cowboys before the June 30 deadline to ensure he got some game-time when available.
His experience will be a further boost in what is a predominantly young side.
Bringing the much-changed side together has meant there hasn't been a huge amount of on-field success this season but Peckham, echoing the recent thoughts of captain-coach Justin Toomey-White, said the campaign has still be an enjoyable one.
Young players like Nate Lindsay and Cooper Taylor have come through the junior ranks at the club and have developed into first grade players this season while Randel Dowling and Timmy Boney form one of the youngest halves combinations in the competition.
Peckham went as far as saying he's enjoying this season so much he can't wait for the 2023 pre-season to arrive so he can continue helping the Cowboys rebuild.
Advertisement
"It's a good feeling seeing these young fellas come through from under 18s and step up to first grade. There's a lot of under 18s who don't," Peckham said.
"It's what's we've got to do with these young fellas, build them up. Me and Justo give a bit of leadership, Mason (Williams) too. There's a bit of experience there and we want to build for the next few years and keep these young fellas around.
"We're just trying to build to next week and to next year. We're going to get better. I was really surprised this year. With where we were heading, I'm really surprised.
"I can't wait for pre-season to come. We're building this club up again and I can see we're going in the right direction."
In terms of what happens on the field this weekend, Peckham said cutting out the simple errors and showing willingness to dig in and defend and earning the right to attack is the key for the Cowboys.
"If we can cut all that out I'm pretty sure we can get the win."
Advertisement
First grade will kick-off at 2pm at Kennard Park.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.