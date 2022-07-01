Justin Toomey-White knows a breakthrough win this season would mean a huge amount for his side and Wellington community, but he's focused on the bigger picture for the Cowboys.
The Cowboys are still yet to win a match in the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership season but Toomey-White has been proud of what he's seen from his young team in recent weeks.
Prior to last weekend's bye, Wellington pushed Group 11 leaders Dubbo CYMS during a narrow 24-14 loss and Fishies coach Shawn Townsend said "the better team lost" after that match.
After a week off, the Cowboys head to Dubbo on Sunday for a meeting with Macquarie before making the long trek to Lithgow seven days later for a crossover clash with Workies.
Macquarie sits fourth on the Group 11 ladder and has suffered from inconsistency this year while Lithgow has also failed to win a match this season, leaving Toomey-White optimistic about his side's chances.
"It would be awesome to get that win," he said.
"We've been in games but we haven't finished them. I've said to the boys if we can play for the full 80 minutes we'll give ourselves a chance. The boys have got belief.
"Macquarie this weekend is a great side and they're coming off the back of two really good wins over two really good sides. They'll be there firing on Sunday and it's going to be a challenges but it's a challenge the boys want to grab with two hands.
"We're full focused for Sunday but we know it's going to be a tough, cold trip down to Lithgow. We've got a really big job on Sunday and then we can focus on Lithgow."
Despite failing to win in the opening 10 rounds of the season, the belief hasn't wavered at Wellington.
Toomey-White has seen his young players turn up to training each week with real enthusiasm while stalwarts like Richie Peckham, Mason Williams and Kenny Everson help lead the way.
Toomey-White, Williams, Brock Naden and Mac Dutfield were part of the Cowboys squad that won the 2019 Group 11 premiership and while this season is vastly different, the captain-coach is still learning plenty and getting real satisfaction from seeing the desire within the newcomers to his side.
"The boys want to finish the season on a high and whether that's win or losses, if we can keep improving we will finish the year on a high," Toomey-White said.
Cooper Taylor and Nate Lindsay were two of the Cowboys juniors new to first grade this season who earned praise from their captain-coach.
Lindsay has started a number of games at prop this season while Taylor has spent much of the year playing out of position and filled a spot in the backline to help out.
"It's about competing," Toomey-White said.
"The result and the score will look after itself but I just want the boys to compete. That's the main drive, give ourselves a chance and take the opportunity.
"I've been happy with the way the boys have been standing up, especially out younger boys. They're getting some first grade experience under their belt."
The Cowboys will again be without Williams this weekend due to injury, meaning youngsters Randel Dowling and Timmy Boney will again play in the halves.
The Raiders will be without five-eighth Josh Merritt after he was injured during last weekend's win over Orange CYMS, with Blake Merritt named in the halves and Johnny Mafiti joining the bench.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
